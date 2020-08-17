Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $131.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $112,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,995. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

