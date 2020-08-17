FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of FirstCash worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $60.95 on Monday. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $55.44 and a one year high of $103.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

