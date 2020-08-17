Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after buying an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 863,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 395,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 953,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNIT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.69 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

