Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $8.03 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.6% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,148.02 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,576.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,030.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,404.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

