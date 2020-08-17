Raymond James & Associates Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 72.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total transaction of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

