JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 154.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $27.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

