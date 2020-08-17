ProShare Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 103.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.