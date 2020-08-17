Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,885 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,416,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6,405.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 47,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE:NPO opened at $58.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. Research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.