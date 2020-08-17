Swiss National Bank Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 51.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HST opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

