Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,519 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HD Supply by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 83,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock opened at $41.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

