KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,910 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $777,000. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $797,000. AXA increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.75 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

