Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 299,550.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1,320.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter worth $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

