Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,710 shares of company stock worth $1,796,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $75.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.