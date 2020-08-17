Fifth Third Bancorp Has $724,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 425.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

