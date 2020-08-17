Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $503,000 Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $84.61 on Monday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.