Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 8,590 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UDR were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 15.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $1,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

