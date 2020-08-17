Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,382,000 after acquiring an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,749,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL opened at $335.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.00 and a 1 year high of $382.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 12,361 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.59, for a total transaction of $4,642,667.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,652,677.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 1,290 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.73, for a total value of $458,891.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $800,036.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,783 shares of company stock worth $24,007,574. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

