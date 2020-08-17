Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 912 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $72.94 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.