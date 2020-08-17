Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires New Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $80,388,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $63,962,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $21,609,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 140.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 138,961 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $7,559,000. 27.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $29,583.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,757 shares of company stock worth $17,159,268. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $125.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $172.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.