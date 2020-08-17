Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $447,000 Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 50.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Yeti by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $469,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $588,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,058 shares of company stock worth $16,142,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.