Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,574 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NSA opened at $32.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 364.48 and a beta of 0.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

