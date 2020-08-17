Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $478,000 in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Swiss National Bank Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Swiss National Bank Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc
KeyCorp Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp
KeyCorp Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Fifth Third Bancorp Has $724,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Fifth Third Bancorp Has $724,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report