Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $478,000 in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.97.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

