Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Barclays increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,603.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $113.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.16. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 27.41 and a current ratio of 27.53.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

