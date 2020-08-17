Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WGO opened at $59.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.28. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.