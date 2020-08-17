Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xerox were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 335.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 370,721 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 46.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 71,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. Xerox Corp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 315,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $5,589,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 517,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,894,945.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,204,714 shares of company stock worth $36,877,026. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

