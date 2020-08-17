Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,414 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

