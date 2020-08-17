Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $396,000 Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFSI opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $2,364,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $301,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,644 shares of company stock valued at $20,709,284. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

