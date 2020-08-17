Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $404,000 in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.24, a current ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $23,102,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,293 shares of company stock valued at $44,555,966 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

