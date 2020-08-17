Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 252 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Insperity were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 242.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,040 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 391,162 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $47,591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,408 shares in the company, valued at $49,544,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,423 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,982 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

