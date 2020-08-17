Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teradata were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 511.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.