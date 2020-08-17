Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $352,000 Investment in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

