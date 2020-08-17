Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $352,000 Investment in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 73,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.53.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $404,000 in Allogene Therapeutics Inc
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $404,000 in Allogene Therapeutics Inc
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 252 Shares of Insperity Inc
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 252 Shares of Insperity Inc
Teradata Co. Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado
Teradata Co. Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $352,000 Investment in Editas Medicine Inc
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Makes New $352,000 Investment in Editas Medicine Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust
Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemours Co
Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemours Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report