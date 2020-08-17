Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of CPT opened at $88.18 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

