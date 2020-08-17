Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chemours were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 173.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 61.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CC opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

