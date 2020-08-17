Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 184 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eHealth were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in eHealth by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

In other eHealth news, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $142,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 and have sold 41,444 shares worth $5,024,519. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $74.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

