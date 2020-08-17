Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

HAIN stock opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

