Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

VIPS stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.19. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

