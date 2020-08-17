Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases Shares of 5,880 Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPTX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPTX stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $72.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $404,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,804,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis bought 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,194,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

