ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

