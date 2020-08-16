AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after buying an additional 415,960 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,130,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,496,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

