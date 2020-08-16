Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $142,696,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Zillow Group by 238.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,028 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $15,687,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,350,000 after purchasing an additional 427,864 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Z opened at $76.64 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 37,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,199,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,066,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,451,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 35,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,034,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,379,868 shares of company stock valued at $174,914,749. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.