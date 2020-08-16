5,225 Shares in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wayfair by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $203,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $265,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 33.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9,117.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 111,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $263,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,237,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,366 shares of company stock valued at $62,634,316 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.97.

Shares of W opened at $309.99 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

