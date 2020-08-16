AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 41.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE STE opened at $158.70 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average of $152.21.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

