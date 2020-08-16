Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 17,740 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura dropped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,357,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,668,461 shares of company stock worth $46,669,641.

Pinterest stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

