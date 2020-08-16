8,411 Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Iqvia by 17.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 295.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

NYSE IQV opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.51. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,984,574 shares of company stock worth $474,768,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

