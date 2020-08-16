80,006 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 102.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 115.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 108.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $38.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

