I-Mab’s (BDTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock.

BDTX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, I-Mab has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $205,409.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $49,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $181,455.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Analyst Recommendations for I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX)

