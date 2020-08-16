Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 1,974 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total transaction of $149,806.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,397.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $76.64 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

