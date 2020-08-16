Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 2,553 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $192,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Jennifer Rock sold 2,812 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $207,778.68.

On Monday, July 13th, Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $76.64 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,696,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 238.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,973,000 after buying an additional 1,251,028 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,283,000 after buying an additional 1,166,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $38,674,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

