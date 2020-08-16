Allen Parker Sells 2,608 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $198,364.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,603.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $76.64 on Friday. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

