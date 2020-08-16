Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $50,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 202,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 114,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

